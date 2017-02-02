Advanced search

Rising Scottish band Catholic Action coming to The Horn in St Albans

02 February, 2017 - 15:39
Catholic Action will be appearing at The Horn in St Albans

A hotly-tipped Scottish band will drop by St Albans as part of their UK tour.

Glasgow’s Catholic Action will headline at The Horn on Thursday, February 16.

Having gained support from the likes of DJs Annie Mac and Huw Stephens, the four-piece returned last month with their first new track of 2017, Doing Well.

The band also announce their signing to new independent label Modernsky, who will release their debut album later in the year.

Doing Well was recorded and produced by Catholic Action singer/guitarist Chris McCrory and mixed by Tom Longworth.

Having created huge waves with their two 2016 singles, L.U.V. and Rita Ora, Catholic Action performed a live BBC Radio 1 session at Maida Vale studios last month, including new single Doing Well.

The rising Scottish upstarts have also received incredible support at BBC Introducing, who will be hosting the band at their showcase at this year’s SXSW.

Fronted by Chris McCrory, already a leading light in Glasgow’s fervent music scene, Catholic Action have impressed tastemakers and audiences alike with their patented brand of post-punk and glam influenced pop.

Tickets for the band’s gig at The Horn in Victoria Street cost £5 in advance and £7 on the door.

Visit www.thehorn.co.uk to book tickets online.

• For further information about the band, visit www.facebook.com/catholicactionband or follow them on Twitter

