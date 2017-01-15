Piano programme for lunch

Anna Le Hair Archant

Well-known local piano player Anna Le Hair is bringing a varied and exciting menu to the lunchtime recital at a city centre church next Wednesday, January 21.

In great demand as a piano soloist, accompanist and teacher, Anna has beena soloist several times at St Albans Abbey and a highly regarded regular performer at local concert venues.

Her programme at the recital which begins at 1pm in St Peter’s Church, St Albans. will include works by Prokofiev, Beethoven, Faure, Leighton and Grieg.

The concert is free with a retiring collection in aid of Rennie rove Hospice Care.