O’Higgins and Tracey lead jazz club performance

Dave O'Higgins Archant

The Dave O’Higgins & Clark Tracey Trio take the stage at Herts Jazz Club next Sunday, January 29.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dave is a well-known figure on the international jazz scene, having recorded 16 albums as leader with various line-ups. He cut his teeth with NYJO, Cleo Laine, Roadside Picnic and Mezzoforte and went on to work with Jim Mullen, Ray Charles, Martin Taylor, Itchy Fingers, Frank Sinatra, Salif Keita and Jimmy Smith among others.

The evening at the Hawthorne Theatre, Welwyn Garden City, begins at 7.30p, and tickets in advance from here are £3 students/£9 members/£11 concessions/£12 full.

On the door they are £5 students/£10 members/£13 concessions/£14 full.