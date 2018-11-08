New Tina Turner tribute show coming to St Albans

Advanced search

08 November, 2018 - 16:31
New show What'’s Love Got To Do With It? will bring the music of Tina Tuner to St Albans. Picture: Supplied by Rhodes Media.

Supplied by Rhodes Media

A new show celebrating the music of Tina Turner will be heading to St Albans next year.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives at The Alban Arena on Tuesday, June 11.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much-loved musical artists of the 20th century.

Brought to you by Cuffe & Taylor in association with Paul Roberts Productions, tickets for the joyous new show celebrating the music of the incredible Tina Turner go on sale on Friday, November 9.

Audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock ‘n’ roll featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses, supported by a full 10-piece live band.

Speaking about playing Tina Turner, Elesha said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK with What’s Love Got To Do With It?.

“This is going to be a magnificent show and one that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner.

“Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage.

“I have performed as her many times over the years so to now be the lead in a show that will travel all over the UK and celebrate everything about her is an amazing opportunity and one I’m really looking forward to.”

In a breathtaking career spanning more than 50 years, audiences can look forward to hearing stunning musical arrangements of Tina’s most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.

This not-to-be missed musical experience is a stunning celebration of one of the greatest female singers of our time.

Tickets cost £25 plus fees.

• Call the box office on 01727 844488 or visit www.alban-arena.co.uk to book online.

The tour also visit The Spotlight in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, on Saturday, June 1.

Tickets for other tour dates are available from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

