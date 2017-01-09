Video

Nathan Carter returns to Hertfordshire for two gigs

Nathan Carter, one of the biggest names on the Irish music scene, will be appearing at both The Alban Arena in St Albans and the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage in February Archant

One of the biggest names on the Irish music scene returns to Hertfordshire next month for a couple of concerts.

Nathan Carter and His Band will be appearing live at The Alban Arena in St Albans on Wednesday, February 1 at 7.30pm.

The country singer, best known for hit song Wagon Wheel, returns to Herts on Friday, February 10 for a show in the Concert Hall at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Nathan and his six-piece band perform a variety of country, Irish, pop and ballads.

Nathan is also an expert accordion player, so you can expect a bit of hand-clapping, foot-tapping hooley as well.

Tickets for the St Albans concert cost £27.50 and £23.50, and the show starts at 7.30pm.

The Stevenage gig also starts at 7.3pm and tickets cost £26 and £23.50, plus fees.

• For tickets for the St Albans show on February 1, visit The Alban Arena website at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call the box office on 01727 844488.

• To buy tickets for Nathan Carter’s Stevenage concert on Friday, February 10, visit the Gordon Craig Theatre’s website at www.gordon-craig.co.uk

or call the box office on 01438 363200.