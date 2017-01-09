Advanced search

Video

Nathan Carter returns to Hertfordshire for two gigs

09 January, 2017 - 15:15
Nathan Carter, one of the biggest names on the Irish music scene, will be appearing at both The Alban Arena in St Albans and the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage in February

Nathan Carter, one of the biggest names on the Irish music scene, will be appearing at both The Alban Arena in St Albans and the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage in February

Archant

One of the biggest names on the Irish music scene returns to Hertfordshire next month for a couple of concerts.

Comment

Nathan Carter and His Band will be appearing live at The Alban Arena in St Albans on Wednesday, February 1 at 7.30pm.

The country singer, best known for hit song Wagon Wheel, returns to Herts on Friday, February 10 for a show in the Concert Hall at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Nathan Carter will appear at The Alban Arena in St AlbansNathan Carter will appear at The Alban Arena in St Albans

Nathan and his six-piece band perform a variety of country, Irish, pop and ballads.

Nathan is also an expert accordion player, so you can expect a bit of hand-clapping, foot-tapping hooley as well.

Nathan Carter appears at the Gordon Craig Theatre Concert Hall in StevenageNathan Carter appears at the Gordon Craig Theatre Concert Hall in Stevenage

Tickets for the St Albans concert cost £27.50 and £23.50, and the show starts at 7.30pm.

The Stevenage gig also starts at 7.3pm and tickets cost £26 and £23.50, plus fees.

• For tickets for the St Albans show on February 1, visit The Alban Arena website at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call the box office on 01727 844488.

• To buy tickets for Nathan Carter’s Stevenage concert on Friday, February 10, visit the Gordon Craig Theatre’s website at www.gordon-craig.co.uk

or call the box office on 01438 363200.

Keywords: St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Harpenden woman’s heartache after garden trees are chopped down

Yesterday, 17:00 Andrea Pluck
Sara believes that only one of the trees were causing an issue to neighbours and was shocked to find that both were given the chop

A resident has slammed the council after two trees in her garden were cut down against her wishes and without notice.

Man charged with 12 bike thefts in St Albans and Harpenden

Yesterday, 15:35 Anne Suslak
A man has been charged after a spate of bike thefts in St Albans and Harpenden.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a spate of bike thefts at train stations.

St Albans cub scouts celebrate centenary

Yesterday, 12:00 Andrea Pluck
At precisely 7.16pm, in correlation with the date they set up, they took part in a syncronised promise renewal

Hundreds of cub scouts gathered to celebrate their movement’s 100th anniversary with a party.

Balaclava-clad robber steals £30 from hotel in Redbourn

Yesterday, 09:52 Debbie White
Aubrey Park Hotel was robbed

Staff at a Redbourn hotel refused to open a safe for a knife-wielding man in an early morning robbery.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Two people injured in M25 crash near St Albans

Traffic on the M25 at a standstill. Stock photo.

Man fractures jaw during assault in St Albans nightclub

An 18-year-old fractured his jaw in an assault in a St Albans nightclub.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Man charged with 12 bike thefts in St Albans and Harpenden

A man has been charged after a spate of bike thefts in St Albans and Harpenden.

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: