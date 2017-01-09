Nathan Carter returns to Hertfordshire for two gigs
Archant
One of the biggest names on the Irish music scene returns to Hertfordshire next month for a couple of concerts.
Nathan Carter and His Band will be appearing live at The Alban Arena in St Albans on Wednesday, February 1 at 7.30pm.
The country singer, best known for hit song Wagon Wheel, returns to Herts on Friday, February 10 for a show in the Concert Hall at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.
Nathan and his six-piece band perform a variety of country, Irish, pop and ballads.
Nathan is also an expert accordion player, so you can expect a bit of hand-clapping, foot-tapping hooley as well.
Tickets for the St Albans concert cost £27.50 and £23.50, and the show starts at 7.30pm.
The Stevenage gig also starts at 7.3pm and tickets cost £26 and £23.50, plus fees.
• For tickets for the St Albans show on February 1, visit The Alban Arena website at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call the box office on 01727 844488.
• To buy tickets for Nathan Carter’s Stevenage concert on Friday, February 10, visit the Gordon Craig Theatre’s website at www.gordon-craig.co.uk
or call the box office on 01438 363200.