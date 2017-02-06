Nadim’s Art show with Herts Jazz Club patron

Art Themen will appear at Herts Jazz Club Archant

Herts Jazz Club patron Art Themen will be on home ground when he joins forces with tenor Nadim Teimoori.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nadim Teimoori will appear at Herts Jazz Club with Art Themen Nadim Teimoori will appear at Herts Jazz Club with Art Themen

The two saxophonists will form a quintet with Robin Aspland, piano, Mark Hodgson, bass, and Clark Tracey, drums, on Sunday, February 12 at the Hawthorne Theatre, Welwyn Garden City.

The concert gets underway at 7.30pm.

Doncaster-born saxophonist, composer and graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, Nadim is making a national name for himself, appearing with Stan Tracey, Julian Joseph, Jamie Cullum, James Taylor, Iain Ballamy and many others.

Tickets in advance from www.hertsjazz.co.uk/gigs.html are £3 students, £9 members, £11 concessions, and £12 full.

On the door they are £5 students, £10 members, £13 concessions and £14 full.