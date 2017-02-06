Nadim’s Art show with Herts Jazz Club patron
11:08 06 February 2017
Archant
Herts Jazz Club patron Art Themen will be on home ground when he joins forces with tenor Nadim Teimoori.
The two saxophonists will form a quintet with Robin Aspland, piano, Mark Hodgson, bass, and Clark Tracey, drums, on Sunday, February 12 at the Hawthorne Theatre, Welwyn Garden City.
The concert gets underway at 7.30pm.
Doncaster-born saxophonist, composer and graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, Nadim is making a national name for himself, appearing with Stan Tracey, Julian Joseph, Jamie Cullum, James Taylor, Iain Ballamy and many others.
Tickets in advance from www.hertsjazz.co.uk/gigs.html are £3 students, £9 members, £11 concessions, and £12 full.
On the door they are £5 students, £10 members, £13 concessions and £14 full.