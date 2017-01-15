Jazz club asks: fancy a Bunch of Five?

Alex Garnett Archant

Alex Garnett’s Bunch of Five plays Herts Jazz Club this Sunday, January 18.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The brainchild of UK saxophone colossus Alex Garnett, the quintet aims to bring the duelling saxophone line-up of yesteryear into the new territory of contemporary jazz and improvised music.

The music will be rooted in jazz but the ensemble will tackle a new repertoire which will challenge the traditional views on the concept and sound of what a two-saxophone frontline can offer.

Alex has been plying his trade on the jazz scene for around 20 years and spent a number of years in New York. He released his first album Serpent, in 2011 and has now become an even more established favourite, particularly on the London jazz scene, with two regular weekly spots at Ronnie Scotts and festival appearances throughout the UK and Europe.

The club meets from 7.30pm to 10pm at the Hawthorne Theatre, Welwyn Garden City. Tickets in advance from www.hertsjazz.co.uk/currentseason.html or 0300 3039 620 are £3 students/£8 members/£10 concessions/£11 full. On the door they are £5 students/£9 members/£12 concessions/£13 full.