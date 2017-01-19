Isabel joins Amadeus for first St Albans concert of 2017

Isabel Couch Archant

Some of the best-loved music for chamber orchestra will be performed alongside less familiar classics when Amadeus give their first concert of 2017 next Saturday, January 28.

The chamber orchestra will play from 7.30pm at St Peter’s Church in St Albans.

The concert will feature Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony, music which combines melodic charm with rhythmic drive.

It will also include the Sibelius suite Pélleas and Mélisande, drawn from his incidental music for Maeterlinck’s play, which provides a strong contrast in mood, being by turns wistful and melancholic.

For the third piece in the programme, the Clarinet concerto no. 2 by Sibelius’s Finnish compatriot Bernhard Crusell, the orchestra will be joined by young soloist Isabel Couch.

During and after her studies at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Isabel has performed with orchestras and ensembles across London, including the Philharmonia and Britten Sinfonia. Having grown up in St Albans, Isabel will be familiar to St Peter’s audiences as a chamber and solo performer.

Tickets at £13 with concessions £10 and accompanied children £3 are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk which has a link from the website.

Admission on the door is £15, £12 and £3.