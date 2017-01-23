Independent Venue Week homecoming gig for St Albans’ Alexis Kings at The Horn

St Albans band Alexis Kings will play a homecoming gig at The Horn this week as part of Independent Venue Week 2017.

Alexis Kings and AFFAIRS will both be on the bill at the Victoria Street music venue on Thursday, January 26.

It will be a long overdue return to The Horn for St Albans five-piece Alexis Kings, being their first homecoming gig since they sold-out the venue in 2012.

The quintet – Brendan Aherne, Sam Privett, Fabio Bocca, Luke Carolan and Kalyan Rogers – opened 2017 with Radio X’s John Kennedy playing latest single Squire.

The track soared into the Spotify UK Viral Chart top 10 with over 150,000 plays and ongoing support from BBC Radio 1’s Huw Stephens and BBC Introducing.

DJ Huw Stephens described them as “the new band we’re really excited about at the moment”.

Last year was the Hertfordshire group’s biggest to date, having performed at Herts music festival Wilkestock for BBC Introducing, played sold-out shows at London’s Proud Camden, Dublin Castle and Camden Rocks, plus appeared at The Garage, 229 The Venue, Nambucca and filmed a live session for BBC Introducing Three Counties and London Live.

Support on Thursday night will come from Manchester Fierce Panda signings AFFAIRS.

The five-piece have honed their brand of doom-pop with newest single Life of Leisure – a paean to those who chase the high life and the inevitable lows that follow.

They’ve been supported by BBC 6Music’s Steve Lamacq, Chris Hawkins and Tom Robinson, and on BBC Radio 2 by Dermot O’Leary and Janice Long.

Tickets for their concert with Alexis Kings cost £5 in advance and £7 on the door.

The Mighty Orchid King are also on the bill. The show starts at 8pm.

Independent Venue Week is a celebration of grassroots music venues.

It kicks off at The Horn on Tuesday night with London three-piece punk rockers The Kenneths taking the stage.

Support comes from No Idea and Tilt Back.

Essex indie-grunge four-piece Asylums will play The Horn on Wednesday, January 25 as part of IVW with support from Love Buzz and The 924s, with tickets £6 in advance and £8 on the door.

Britpop band Dodgy return to The Horn on Friday, January 27 armed with indie anthems Staying Out For The Summer, If You’re Thinking Of Me and Good Enough.

Blackpool three-piece Strange Bones and teenage indie punks BlackWaters will bring IVW to a close at St Albans pub on Saturday, January 28.

Support will come from Fiende Fatale and Concrete Caverns.

• For more gigs at The Horn, visit the venue’s website at www.thehorn.co.uk