Hodge highlights Horace at the Hawthorne

Basil Hodge Archant

Pianist and composer Basil Hodge is playing Herts Jazz Club next Sunday, January 22.

At his last visit to the club in the Hawthorne Theatre, Welwyn Garden City, he featured the music of Horace Silver and this time he is joined by his band to play his original compositions.

The evening begins at 7.30pm and tickets in advance are £3 students/£9 members/£11 concessions/£12 full.

On the door they are £5 students/£10 members/£13 concessions/£14 full.