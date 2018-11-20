Advanced search

Get a personalised letter from Santa
Video

Acclaimed duo to record new album live in Hertfordshire village church

20 November, 2018 - 18:15
Nancy Kerr and James Fagan will record part of their new album live in Kimpton.

Nancy Kerr and James Fagan will record part of their new album live in Kimpton.

Supplied by Kimpton Folk Events

An award-winning folk duo will be recording an album live in a village church in Hertfordshire this weekend.

UK folk megastars Nancy Kerr and James Fagan have picked Kimpton as one of just two locations to record their forthcoming album.

The husband and wife duo will be performing in the intimate setting of the village’s ancient Church of St Peter & St Paul on Saturday, November 24.

This is an opportunity for concert-goers to be part of something very special as this BBC Folk Awards-winning duo present some of their acclaimed favourites along with new material to form part of their forthcoming album together.

“We are making our first album in 10 years as a duo, which is really, really exciting,” said James Fagan.

“And you can be part of it because we are doing it live, and we’ve never done a live record before.”

Nancy said: “On November 24 we are doing a show in the beautiful Kimpton parish church.”

James added: “It has a lovely room. The church is a superb acoustic and we are going to play there at 6pm.”

In a video posted by the duo, Nancy said: “I think live is probably the best place to see us and the best way to hear us.

“That’s why we are making the record in that manner, so we are really excited.”

James added: “We can’t wait to do it. So come and see us live and be a part of our live album.”

Richard Stewart of Kimpton Folk Events said: “James and Nancy are two of the country’s most recognised and respected folk musicians.

“We’re delighted to be putting on this concert in the superb acoustics of the church.

“This will be such a special experience for all who attend.”

Following the duo’s Kimpton performance, they will record the rest of the album live at Crookes Social Club in Sheffield on Sunday, November 25.

Tickets for the Kimpton concert cost £15 and there are some still available.

• Tickets are available on the Kimpton Folk Events website at kimptonfolk.uk

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans coffee vendor launches biodegradeable pods

54 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
The biodegradable pods from Coffee Ethic.

A St Albans vendor has launched biodegradable coffee pods to combat plastic waste.

Video Acclaimed duo to record new album live in Hertfordshire village church

18:15 Alan Davies
Nancy Kerr and James Fagan will record part of their new album live in Kimpton.

An award-winning folk duo will be recording an album live in a village church in Hertfordshire this weekend.

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

18:07 Franki Berry
Thameslink

Commuters will have to grapple with disrupted trains on their way home this evening.

Three people arrested after woman in her 80s falls victim to purse dipping

16:47 Franki Berry
Three people arrested after purse dipping in St Albans.

Three people have been arrested in connection with theft in St Albans.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Multiple-vehicle crash closes part of M25

The lorry came to a rest across three lanes in a multiple vehicle crash on the M25 between Junctions 26 and 25 anticlockwise. Picture: Highways England

St Albans Liberal Democrat savages Tories after Mr Kipling makers begin stockpiling food due to no-deal Brexit fears

Premier Foods. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

St Albans teenager paints scene on successful Christmas cards

Georgia Sweeny with her Christmas card designs, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis Sweeny

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy