Acclaimed duo to record new album live in Hertfordshire village church

Nancy Kerr and James Fagan will record part of their new album live in Kimpton. Supplied by Kimpton Folk Events

An award-winning folk duo will be recording an album live in a village church in Hertfordshire this weekend.

UK folk megastars Nancy Kerr and James Fagan have picked Kimpton as one of just two locations to record their forthcoming album.

The husband and wife duo will be performing in the intimate setting of the village’s ancient Church of St Peter & St Paul on Saturday, November 24.

This is an opportunity for concert-goers to be part of something very special as this BBC Folk Awards-winning duo present some of their acclaimed favourites along with new material to form part of their forthcoming album together.

“We are making our first album in 10 years as a duo, which is really, really exciting,” said James Fagan.

“And you can be part of it because we are doing it live, and we’ve never done a live record before.”

Nancy said: “On November 24 we are doing a show in the beautiful Kimpton parish church.”

James added: “It has a lovely room. The church is a superb acoustic and we are going to play there at 6pm.”

In a video posted by the duo, Nancy said: “I think live is probably the best place to see us and the best way to hear us.

“That’s why we are making the record in that manner, so we are really excited.”

James added: “We can’t wait to do it. So come and see us live and be a part of our live album.”

Richard Stewart of Kimpton Folk Events said: “James and Nancy are two of the country’s most recognised and respected folk musicians.

“We’re delighted to be putting on this concert in the superb acoustics of the church.

“This will be such a special experience for all who attend.”

Following the duo’s Kimpton performance, they will record the rest of the album live at Crookes Social Club in Sheffield on Sunday, November 25.

Tickets for the Kimpton concert cost £15 and there are some still available.

• Tickets are available on the Kimpton Folk Events website at kimptonfolk.uk