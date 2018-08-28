Get in the festive mood at Big Band’s Christmas concert in St Albans

Get in the Christmas spirit at a Big Band concert coming to St Albans.

Swing into the festive season with the unique Five Star Swing Big Band, in The Big Band at Christmas, live at The Alban Arena on Wednesday, November 21 at 2pm.

As featured at London’s Leicester Square Theatre and on BBC’s Children in Need, as well as at Dame Vera Lynn’s Charity Ball and Blackpool Tower Ballroom, enjoy all your favourite Christmas songs with the dynamic Big Band treatment.

From Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, Nat King Cole and more, the Five Star Swing band will be jazzing up those Jingle Bells!

The Big Band features Simone from the Ivy Benson Orchestra, and Chris Smith (Jnr), composer and arranger for the BBC Radio Big Band and Herb Miller Big Band.

Tickets for the afternoon concert cost £17 and £15.

• To book, visit www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.