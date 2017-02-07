Advanced search

Fairport Convention to celebrate 50 years with St Albans concert

07 February, 2017 - 08:46
Folk-rock band Fairport Convention will be appearing at The Alban Arena in St Albans on Sunday, February 12

One of folk-rock’s pioneering bands will be performing in St Albans as part of a 50th anniversary tour.

Enjoy an evening of musical celebration with Fairport Convention at the group’s golden anniversary concert at The Alban Arena in St Albans on Sunday, February 12.

Credited with originating British folk-rock, the band first took to the stage in 1967’s Summer of Love.

Throughout the intervening five decades – and numerous changes of line-up – Fairport Convention’s passion for live performance has never wavered.

To mark the group’s 50th year, Fairport has released a brand new CD, titled 50:50@50.

The band will play a selection of tracks from the album, as well as long-established favourites from their extensive repertoire, at Sunday’s show in St Albans.

The current Fairport Convention’s line-up is Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin and Gerry Conway on drums and percussion.

Attracting critical acclaim through the years, the band has won a coveted BBC Lifetime Achievement Award, and Radio 2 listeners voted Fairport’s ground-breaking album Liege & Lief ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’.

Sunday’s concert will also feature an opening performance by Sally Barker, one of England’s most talented singer-songwriters.

Sally came to prominence in the all-girl folk group The Poozies, but is best known for her appearances on the BBC TV talent show The Voice UK, where she sang on Sir Tom Jones’ team.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £23.

• Call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

