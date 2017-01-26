Dipper duo joins Elie Rees for Folk at the Maltings

Duo Dipper Malkin, who are touring to promote their new album, are showcasing their wares at Folk at the Maltings next Friday, February 3.

They will be supported at the concert by singer-songwriter Elie Rees and the concert will be followed by fiddle and guitar workshops the following morning, Saturday, February 4.

Dipper Malkin has been described as a ‘potent combination’ of two musicians, John Dipper and Dave Malkin, who have spent their careers to date involved in groundbreaking projects and have now just launched their debut duo album, Tricks of the Trade.

John Dipper (viola d’amore) was one third of The English Acoustic Collective alongside Chris Wood and Robert Harbron and currently works with string quartet Methera. His passion for vernacular music led to his degree dissertation focussing on the interpretation of field recordings, looking at intonation, tuning and expression.

Dave Malkin (guitar, voice) is a graduate of Trinity College of Music. His deep understanding of his instrument is built on foundations of sturdy technical facility. He was a founding member of the trio Tandem which took part in New Roots finals in 2013.

Elie Rees is a singer/songwriter who has created a unique acoustic niche with her songs. Her writing style and homegrown indie ethos combined with catchy melodies, takes the country-pop song format in a new direction.

The fiddle and guitar workshops with John Dipper and Dave Malkin will take place from 10am to midday on February 4, also at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans.

John’s fiddle workshop will focus on making a tune your own and left and right hand technique while Dave’s guitar workshop will show how to create instant yet imaginative arrangements, flat-picking and understanding harmony.

Tickets for the concert are £10, students £8, Under 16s £6, on the door or in advance or by calling 0333 666 3366. Workshop tickets are £20 and students £10.