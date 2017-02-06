Debut album launch concert for Katie Plus Juan in St Albans

A St Albans-based songwriting duo will be showcasing tracks from their debut album at a launch concert with a full band.

Katie Plus Juan will be performing at Trestle Arts Base on Thursday, February 16.

The soulful acoustic duo met as the lead singers from popular St Albans cover band CoJones.

Katie Masson and Juan Fos have been writing and performing together as Katie Plus Juan for about four years, and are set to release their debut album, Tom’s Garden, next Thursday.

The pair said: “To celebrate the occasion, we are having a gig at Trestle Arts Base on this date.”

At Trestle, in Russet Drive, Katie Plus Juan will be performing the whole album, plus many more original songs with a full band.

Their style is a fusion of soul, country, pop and a bit of Latin.

Tickets for the gig cost £12.

Doors open at 7.30pm, for an 8pm start.

• To buy tickets for their concert at Trestle Arts Base, visit www.trestle.org.uk

For more information about Katie Plus Juan, visit www.katieplusjuan.com