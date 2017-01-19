Butten up for lunchtime concert in St Albans church

Guitarist Michael Butten is putting on next week’s lunchtime concert at a city centre church

He will be performing works by Purcell, McLeod, Dowland and Britten at the concert at St Peter’s Church, St Albans, at 1pm next Wednesday, January 25.

In 2016 Michael won the Ivor Mairants Guitar Award and he is currently finishing his Advanced Diploma at the Royal Academy of Music and working on a recording of Dowland.

The concert is free with a retiring collection in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.