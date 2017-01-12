Austrian gives first St Albans Organ Festival recital of the year

Austrian organist Johannes Zeinler will be playing works by some of the world’s greatest composers of organ music in a recital this Saturday. (14)

In the first St Albans International Organ Festival Saturday Recital of the new year, he will be performing work by J S Bach, Messiaen and Reger.

At the age of just 22, Johannes won First Prize and the Gold Medal in Interpretation at the 28th St Albans International Organ Competition in 2015. He was one of the youngest competitors ever to achieve the accolade and has since been in demand as a recitalist all over Europe.

For his recital in St Albans Cathedral at 5.30pm, he is revisiting some of the composers whose music he played so successfully in the final of the 2015 competition.

The recital opens with Bach’s Toccata, Adagio and Fugue in C major, one of the composer’s early works, followed by extracts from Messiaen’s Livre d’Orgue and Reger’s Fantasia and Fugue in D minor.

Johannes has also chosen to perform a transcription of Fauré’s Pelléas et Mélisande Suite, one of the composer’s most popular works.

Entry to the recital is free with a retiring collection in aid of the International Organ Festival Society. After the recital the audience will have the opportunity to meet the soloist.

