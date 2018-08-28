Circa Waves announce intimate St Albans gig

Circa Waves have announced an intimate show in St Albans.

We'll be hitting the road next month for some of the most up and close personal shows in years. "The Tour Before The Big Tour Tour" is here! Tickets on sale FRIDAY. pic.twitter.com/Il2TA54ACc — (@CircaWaves) October 10, 2018

The indie rock band will be playing a concert at The Horn in Victoria Street on Friday, November 30 as part of their The Tour Before The Big Tour Tour 2018.

Tickets for the gig go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 12.

The Horn’s website states: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Circa Waves to The Horn as part of their intimate venue UK tour.”

Other dates on the Circa Waves’ 2018 tour include gigs at The Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes, The Forum in Tunbridge Wells, Plymouth’s The Junction and Norwich Arts Centre.

Formed in Liverpool in 2013, Circa Waves consists of frontman Kieran Shudall (lead vocals and guitar), Sam Rourke (bass), Colin Jones (drums) and Joe Falconer (guitar).

Tickets for their St Albans date costs £15 in advance and £17 on the door, subject to availability.

• For more details, visit The Horn’s website at www.thehorn.co.uk

You can buy tickets for the tour from the Circa Waves’ website at http://circawaves.com/live/