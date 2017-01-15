Vicky gets animated for her new one-woman show

Vicky Arlidge Archant

Award-nominated comedian Vicky Arlidge returns to the St Albans stage later this month with her new show, January Pinks.

Vicky, a St Albans-based comedian, is appearing at the Maltings Arts Theatre next Friday and Saturday, January 23 and 24.

She said: “I have new songs and new animations and my aim is to turn everyone’s January Blues into January Pinks”.

After uploading her first comedy song to YouTube Vicky went on to receive a nomination for the Funny Women Best Show Award 2013. In 2014 she was shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Award and reached the semi-finals of both the Golden Jester and Funny Women Awards.

She went on: “Last year was really exciting. I performed at Glastonbury for the first time, returned to Edinburgh and made it onto BBC Radio for four whole minutes.”

After the first St Albans Film Festival Vicky was inspired to teach herself how to animate her songs. She now performs live alongside the films, interacting with characters on the screen.

She explained: “It adds another dimension to the show as I can have more visual comedy on screen. It also means that it’s no longer a ‘one-woman’ show as I can have a bit of banter with some animated friends.

“For instance, I have a new song called First World Problems where I chat with an airport check-in lady who keeps adding extras onto my bill for having the windows closed, not open, having an inside toilet instead of an outside toilet, etc.

“She weighs my luggage, then weighs my children and asks me to ‘rearrange them as they are not the same size or the same weight.”

Vicky’s animations have made the Official Selection of both the St Albans Film Festival and the London Short Film Festival. She said: “My film “L.O.V.E” is going to be screened next Tuesday evening at the Hackney Picturehouse as part of the London Short Film festival. That means that I can now submit it to BAFTA which I’m thrilled about as it’s only the second animation I’ve ever made.”

Tickets for the St Albans shows can be purchased at www.maltingsartstheatre.co.uk, in person from the St Albans Tourist Information Centre or by calling 0333 666 3366.