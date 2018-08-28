Comedy night Live at The Alban Arena comes to St Albans

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:56 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:07 12 November 2018

Live at The Alban Arena can be seen in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by Alban Arena.

Comedy showcase Live at The Alban Arena kicks off in St Albans this week with a star line-up of stand-up comedians.

The Live at The Alban Arena line-up set to appear in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by Alban Arena.

You’ve heard of Live at The Apollo.

Prepare for St Albans’ version with the first Live at The Alban Arena on Friday, November 16.

Live at The Alban Arena is your chance to see some of the biggest names on the stand-up circuit alongside potential stars of the future.

The first edition of the event this week features a headline set from Mock the Week regular James Acaster.

A unique comic voice, Acaster’s first Netflix special was given an international release earlier this year to huge critical acclaim.

He’s joined on the bill by a range of established and up-and-coming comedy talent, such as wry Scottish stand-up Fern Brady.

After appearances on Stewart Lee’s Alternative Comedy Experience, Brady was given a chance to shine with a critically-acclaimed headline slot on Live at the BBC.

Also appearing will be Simon Munnery, Rhys James and Suzi Ruffell.

Simon Munnery is a multi-award-winner and stalwart of the alternative comedy scene.

A perennial innovator and long-time collaborator with Stewart Lee, Simon rightly has the reputation of one of the most exciting comics on the scene.

Rhys James is another comic who’s had a great year.

Appearances on Mock the Week and Russell Howard’s Stand-up Central have cemented his position as a future comedy superstar.

Last but not least, Suzi Ruffell hosts the show, fresh from a headline set on Live at the BBC.

Her innovative style captivates audiences with her engrossing tales of social ineptitude, celebrating her working class roots with a sideways look at the world.

The show may contain adult themes and language.

Tickets cost £25.

• Call the Arena box office on 01727 844488 or visit www.alban-arena.co.uk

