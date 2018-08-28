Yet more medals for St Albans’ budding Olympian Raissa Vickery

St Albans' Raissa Vickery took part in the World Biathle and Triathle Championships for Team GB. Archant

Raissa Vickery was back in the medals after a successful trip to the World Biathle and Triathle Championships in Egypt.

St Albans' Raissa Vickery took part in the World Biathle and Triathle Championships for Team GB.

The 11-year-old St Albans schoolgirl was selected by the Great Britain team for the event which saw several Olympians in attendance.

Biathle and triathle are modern pentathlon’s version of a triathlon with the former comprising a run and a swim while the latter adds shooting into the mix.

St Albans' Raissa Vickery took part in the World Biathle and Triathle Championships for Team GB.

And competing in the U13 category Vickery came away with a team silver in the triathle and a team bronze in the biathle.

Vickery, who goes to St Albans School for Girls and is also a member of City of St Albans Swimming Club, St Albans Striders, Flamstead Pony Club and Harpenden Air Weapons Club, had to run a tactical race to qualify for the triathle final.

St Albans' Raissa Vickery took part in the World Biathle and Triathle Championships for Team GB.

And after a superb swim and shoot she finished fifth overall and was the first GB athlete to finish.

She said: “I have another year in this age group so I am delighted to finish fifth. It was totally unexpected as I went for experience being young for the group.”

St Albans' Raissa Vickery took part in the World Biathle and Triathle Championships for Team GB.

The biathle took place the following day and in a packed field, Vickery battled her way to 12th overall, the second in a GB vest to finish.

It has been a good couple of weeks for the Saints athlete as her performance in Egypt came on the back of another medal, this time at British Shooting’s South West Schools Pistol Championships.

St Albans' Raissa Vickery took part in the World Biathle and Triathle Championships for Team GB.

Held at Leweston School in Dorset, the event is a qualifier for the British Shooting National School Pistol Championships, which take place in January at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

It involves precision pistol shooting from 10 metres with only the top 21 in the country making the national final.

St Albans' Raissa Vickery took part in the World Biathle and Triathle Championships for Team GB.

She came through the junior age category’s group stage with the best score before the final which saw each competitor take 10 shots each before a sudden-death format eliminated one after every two subsequent shots.

And Vickery, who is on British Shooting’s Olympic Talent Pathway, reached the final two to qualify.