WBBL season starts now says Oaklands Wolves’ head coach Lee Ryan

PUBLISHED: 14:30 25 October 2018

Oaklands Wolves head north to Scotland looking to get their WBBL season back on track.

The Oaklands College-based side will play Caledonia Pride in Glasgow after defeat at home to Leicester Riders on Saturday consigned them to a fourth-straight loss in the league.

However, there was better news on Sunday as a road trip to Cardiff Met Archers in the WBBL Cup brought an 81-64 success.

Head coach Lee Ryan said: “It’s been a challenging start to the season, we were flying in pre-season and for whatever reason things have not clicked since the start of the campaign.

“We have let a couple of wins go so far and that’s frustrating as we know we have the team to get results this season.

“The cup result on Sunday came at the right time for us and we will be looking to take that forward to the league fixture in Scotland this weekend.”

Anneke Schluter top scored for the Wolves in both games with a combined total of 47.

