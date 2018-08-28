Verulam Reallymoving finish on a high as road season comes to a close

Verulam Reallymoving's Will Smith solos in to take the win at RAF Abingdon. Archant

Verulam Reallymoving Race Team underlined their strength this year as the road racing season finally came to a close.

Racing in the Palmer Park Velo event at RAF Abingdon, Will Smith and Jamie Maxen dominated the strong field in the last circuit race of the year to finish first and second.

The flat and open course featured a long straight with a howling headwind and the pair used the numbers game in the 45-minute race to break clear.

Smith said: “I attacked with 20 minutes to go and Jamie and one more followed.

“After another lap it was only Jamie and I and we worked until late on when I got clear.”

Off-road there were also strong results at the Central Cyclo-cross League event at Whipsnade.

Tom Martin was third in the junior race as was John Jones in the V50 category where Christine Pout finished fourth.

Alfie Aldridge took fifth in the U16s and Kate Gannon was sixth in the V40 race.