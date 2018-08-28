Advanced search

Verulam Reallymoving and Verulam Cycling Club enjoy day out in Hemel Hempstead

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 October 2018

Tom Martin of Verulam Reallymoving leads Joe Bennett of Welwyn Wheelers over the hurdles at the Hemel Hempstead CC Central League Cyclo-cross event.

2018 Strafford Watson

Verulam Reallymoving were out in force at round six of the Central Cyclo-cross League – with a whole host of fine results for the race team and their parent club Verulam CC.

The event, hosted by Hemel Hempstead CC in the town’s Gadebridge Park, get off to a impressive start with Alfie Aldridge winning the U16 race, ahead off a strong challenge from Welwyn Wheelers’ Euan Woodliffe.

Tom Martin was second in the junior men’s race, as was John Jones in the V50 class.

Alarik Knox took third in the U10s for Verulam while Christine Pout came fifth in the V50 women, Kate Gannon sixth V40 and Imogen Holland seventh in the U12 girls.

Matt Watson was eighth in the juniors while Conrad Holland and Tom Butcher put in strong efforts to finish just outside the top 10.

In other action Verulam Reallymoving’s Karine Jones and Jared Millar were first woman and second man at the Berkhamsted hill climb.

