Under the radar Old Albanian Tennis Club on the lookout for new members

An oft-forgotten tennis club is on the lookout for new members.

Members of Old Albanian Tennis Club relax after a tournament.

Old Albanian Tennis Club is hidden away at the back of Woollams Playing Fields behind the cricket pitches and rugby grounds of Old Albanian and Saracens.

Club secretary Maureen Harcourt said: “A lot of people are not aware that our club exists as it is hidden behind trees.

“We are a small friendly club that would welcome new members of all abilities and ages.

“Club sessions are on Saturday afternoons and Tuesday evenings but members are free to play at any time that our four beautiful floodlit astroturf courts are free.”

The club have ladies, mens and mixed teams playing in leagues and members can benefit from training sessions with club coach Margie Edge.

For more information go to www.oatennis.com or email oatennis2002@gmail.com