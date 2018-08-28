Verulam Reallymoving enjoying mud just as much as road as the wins keep coming

Verulam Cycling Club's Alfie Aldridge won his second Central Cyclo-cross League race in a row. Picture: Keith Perry Photography Archant

Verulam Reallymoving cyclists are showing they are just as quick over mud as tarmac with two more cyclo-cross wins.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Verulam Cycling Club's Alfie Aldridge won his second Central Cyclo-cross League race in a row. Picture: Keith Perry Photography Verulam Cycling Club's Alfie Aldridge won his second Central Cyclo-cross League race in a row. Picture: Keith Perry Photography

Alfie Aldridge got things going with a success in the U16 race at the Central Cyclo-cross League event in Leighton Buzzard, following up his victory at Hemel one week earlier.

He said: “The course was flat and fast with lots of long straights which gave me an advantage as I was able to comfortably power away from the other riders.

“By the end I had a decent lead to take the win.

“I’m looking forward to racing at Whipsnade this weekend and trying to make it three in a row.”

Alarik Knox got the team’s second appearance on the top step of the podium in the U10 race.

They also managed a fourth for John Jones in the V50 category and a sixth for Matt Watson in the juniors while Tom Martin was third junior in the Eastern League.

Back on the road Jared Millar took the title ahead of Will Smith at the Verulam CC hill climb.