Advanced search

Superbowl LI to bring back memories of former Atlanta Falcons star from St Albans

07:00 05 February 2017

St Albans former Atlanta Falcons star Mick Luckhurst

St Albans former Atlanta Falcons star Mick Luckhurst

Archant

When Atlanta Falcons step out at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, against New England Patriots for just their second Superbowl appearance, spare a thought for one of their former players and a trailblazer of the game – who just happened to come from St Albans.

Comment

The multibillion dollar NFL has long been regarded as the toughest major professional sports league for non-US players to break into.

But back in the eighties, Mick Luckhurst did just that, and he is still to this day the most the successful Briton to play in the league.

Born in Redbourn in 1958, he attended St Columba’s College on King Harry Lane where his sporting prowess in Basketball, Rugby and Football (soccer as they would call is stateside) led him onto what is now the University of Hertfordshire to undertake a teaching degree in PE.

During his studies, Luckhurst was offered a one-year study exchange to St Cloud State University, where he was then transferred to Division One college University of Southern California.

There he excelled as part of the national title-winning rugby team, along with becoming the place kicker for the highly ranked Southern Cal Bears college football team.

Playing in front of crowds of over 100,000 spectators, he broke the Southern Cal college record for its longest ever field goal of 54 yards.

Luckhurst became an NFL prospect after his college graduation with teams looking for his much needed reliability in their point scoring.

He made his professional debut with the Falcons for the 1981 season and often joked he was one of only 28 people in the whole of the USA working as a professional placekicker.

Luckhurst went on to have a six-year career with the Falcons and was highly regarded during his tenure as being one of the league’s most accurate field goal kickers.

He was the Falcons’ all-time leading point scorer with 558 points, a record he held for over 10 years until it was beaten by Morton Andersen in 2000.

Among that points haul was a rushing touchdown, scored from a fake field goal in 1982, a statistic which marks him as the only true born and bred British player to score an NFL touchdown.

Following his retirement from the game, Luckhurst went on to front the Channel 4 coverage of the league during the early 1990’s and now runs several successful businesses based in the UK and USA where he splits his time, along with this wife and five children.

The path that Luckhurst helped forge for foreign import players has allowed people like Manchester-born Menelik Watson, who plays with Oakland Raiders, and London pair Jack Crawford (Dallas Cowboys) and Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) to make the step.

And with these British players making their mark on the league, how long will it be before a British player lifts the Lombardi trophy in the biggest game of all?

If one does, a little piece of it will belong to Mick Luckhurst and St Albans.

Keywords: St Columba's College University of Hertfordshire United Kingdom United States St Albans Redbourn Manchester London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

St Albans Girls School visited by Tony Blair’s former aide

12:00 Fraser Whieldon
Former No. 10 Director of Government Relations Anji Hunter pictured with two St Albans Girls School pupils on Thursday, 26 January 2017, after she gave a talk on her career to Year 11 pupils.

The press relations expert known as ‘the most powerful unelected person in No. 10’ during Tony Blair’s government, came to St Albans last Thursday (26) to give a talk on her life and times.

St Albans charity coat rack looking for permanent home

06:00 Fraser Whieldon
A charity coat rack set up by Sharon Minkin. Photo was taken outside Village Barbers, in the Village Arcade. Barbers run by Lerraine Rand.

A charity coat rack started just today has had a huge success, but is now looking for a permanent home.

Herts Ad Comment: ‘Well deserved’ retirement for Herts Advertiser’s News Editor

Yesterday, 18:00 Matt Adams
Madeleine Burton

On March 5 1979, the Herts Advertiser welcomed an enthusiastic new reporter who was to subsequently demonstrate an immeasurable influence on the growth and success of this newspaper over the next 38 years.

Thief sent to jail at St Albans Crown Court after breaching order

Yesterday, 15:27 Debbie White
St Albans Crown Court, where the man was sentenced for the breach

Six years’ imprisonment was the sentence recently handed down to a thief who breached his court order, and conspired to burgle a home in St Albans.

Most read stories

Redbourn family face massive fines after being found guilty of a string of animal cruelty charges

Julie Smith, Edward Smith, Michael Morley and Patrick Smith leave St Albans Magistrates court.

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

St Albans hotel takes over historic Rose and Crown pub

Rose & Crown

Motorists annoyed at traffic chaos in St Albans

St Albans was hit by major traffic delays yesterday.

Yobs throw stones at cars on A414 in St Albans

Cars and a coach were damaged in St Albans after yobs threw stones at them.

Most commented stories

Herts Ad Comment: Do our councillors know best?

Herts Advertiser comment

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: