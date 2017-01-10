Advanced search

St Albans Striders enjoy day out in Haileybury mud

11:20 10 January 2017

Tom Crouch of St Albans Striders at the County Cross Country Championship at Haileybury College

Tom Crouch of St Albans Striders at the County Cross Country Championship at Haileybury College

Archant

St Albans Striders turned out in force across the age ranges at the Hertfordshire County Cross Country Championship.

Paul Adams of St Albans Striders at the County Cross Country Championship at Haileybury College

Held at Haileybury College just outside Hertford, the runners enjoyed a challenging course with lots of hills and lots of mud.

In the girls and ladies events, the U11s took the team prize and an outstanding result for the U13 girls saw them claim both the win and the runners up spot in the team event. That came after seven of their runners filled the top 10.

Francesca Durbin of St Albans Striders at the County Cross Country Championship at Haileybury College

The U15 girls also won the 1st team prize.

The U17 girls came 2nd in the team event as did the U20 women.

James McMurray of St Albans Striders at the County Cross Country Championship at Haileybury College

In the senior women event Megan Steer came 9th with the team fourth overall.

In the senior mens category James McMurray came first, Tom Crouch third and Paul Adams sixth, enough to give the club the overall team prize.

Megan Steer of St Albans Striders at the County Cross Country Championship at Haileybury College

The U11 Boys finished second in their group as did the U13s. Sam Hicks and Robert Quigley also came fourth and fifth respectively in the U13 individual competition.

The U15 boys were a creditable third in their category as were the U17 boys. The U20s men came first in their group.

In a change from cross country, Jack Brooks completed the First Light Marathon in Mobile, Alabama, in a time of four hours eight minutes 30 seconds. He won an award for being 3rd in the Grand Masters division (over 60s) and was also 3rd in age group (60/64).

The temperature at the start was minus 2 degrees and it was bitterly cold throughout the race.

His 400th marathon will be at Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday.

Keywords: Tom Crouch Paul Adams

