St Albans Striders conquer Parliament Hill

Twenty-nine St Albans Striders took part in Saturday’s Southern Cross Country Championships race at the notoriously challenging Parliament Hill Fields in London.

In a competitive field featuring more than 1,000 athletes, Tom Crouch led the Striders contingent home in the senior men’s race, finishing the 15km course in 44th place in a time of 52 minutes 58 seconds.

Jamie Abiss, Michele Besio, Martin Whitworth and Mike Martin joined Crouch in scoring points, as Striders’ five highest-placed finishers, with Abiss also completing the course in under an hour.

Earlier, Wendy Walsh was the first Strider to cross the line in the senior women’s race, completing the 8km course in 36:08 to finish 140th overall.

Also scoring points for Striders in the women’s race were Zoe Lowe, Elizabeth Walls, Mandy Attree and Donna Irwin.

In warmer climes, Ian Hirth narrowly missed out on a PB as he completed the Miami Marathon in 3:12:44, having finished 19th in the previous day’s Miami Tropical 5k.

Closer to home, Doug Hobson finished fourth in the Harpenden 10k on Sunday morning, with Pat Higgins also completing the four-lap course round Rothamsted Park.

There was a Striders one-two-three in the St Albans parkrun this weekend, with Paul Adams leading home Matt Hann and Andy Auld in a time of 16:33.

Elsewhere, Jim King was the first finisher at the Gadebridge parkrun and Lucy Waterlow was the first female finisher at the Colwick parkrun.

Finally, a public access defibrillator has now been installed on the wall outside Verulamium Museum courtesy of St Albans Striders.