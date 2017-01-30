Advanced search

St Albans start 2017 by taking Cambridge University to school

14:24 30 January 2017

Adam Wilson scores for the men�s first team against Cambridge University. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON

Adam Wilson scores for the men�s first team against Cambridge University. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON

chris hobson

St Albans Hockey Club men kicked off 2017 in fine form with a 3-1 win against Cambridge University at Oaklands on Saturday.

Comment

Following a number of postponed games due to frozen pitches the 1st X1’s win puts them third in the East of England Premier League with two games in hand.

The 3rds won 4-0 against Hampstead & Westminster with two goals from Andrew Tyler and one each for Jack Kelly and Scott App while the 5ths beat Berkhamsted 2-1.

The 9ths continued their winning run with a 9-3 victory against Welwyn Garden City and there was draws for the Praetorians and Centurions against Hampstead & Westminster (2-2) and Chelmsford (3-3).

In the ladies’ section the 2nds were unlucky to lose 1-0 in a close game away to Bedford but there was better news for the 3rds who had a convincing 5-1 against West Herts.

Jo Moxham (two), Vicky Fallan (two) and Sarah Mobbs all scored for the Tangerines.

Helen Anton’s goal for the Boadiceas gave them a 1-0 win against Leighton Buzzard.

Keywords: Cambridge University England Premier League St Albans Hockey Club United Kingdom St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

12:00 Anne Suslak
The Co-operative Food

A group of residents are upset that their local food shop is being taken over by another retailer.

Licensing hours extended for St Albans pub despite residents’ concerns

06:00 Franki Berry
The White Swan

Despite the concerns of neighbours, the playing of music, sales of alcohol and the opening times of a city centre pub have been extended.

Silent disco in St Albans will raise money for Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline

Yesterday, 18:00 Franki Berry
Team Eclipse, students in Year 12 from St Albans Girls' School

A silent disco to raise money for charity has been organised by a group of student fundraisers in St Albans for next week.

BT wants to remove public payphones, but Hertsmere Borough Council insists some are ‘emergency lifelines’

Yesterday, 15:00 Debbie White
The public payphone in London Road, Shenley

Is it the end of the line for your local phone box? A council certainly hopes not, as it has launched a bid to save four payphones, considered a potential ‘emergency lifeline’ for some elderly people.

Most read stories

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

Licensing hours extended for St Albans pub despite residents’ concerns

The White Swan

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

The Co-operative Food

Radlett girl ‘honoured’ to perform in House of Lords

Olivia Gavigan, a school girl from Radlett, has gained a place in the West End Kids performance troupe. Photo supplied

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Most commented stories

Herts Ad Comment: Do our councillors know best?

Herts Advertiser comment

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: