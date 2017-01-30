St Albans start 2017 by taking Cambridge University to school

Adam Wilson scores for the men�s first team against Cambridge University. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON chris hobson

St Albans Hockey Club men kicked off 2017 in fine form with a 3-1 win against Cambridge University at Oaklands on Saturday.

Following a number of postponed games due to frozen pitches the 1st X1’s win puts them third in the East of England Premier League with two games in hand.

The 3rds won 4-0 against Hampstead & Westminster with two goals from Andrew Tyler and one each for Jack Kelly and Scott App while the 5ths beat Berkhamsted 2-1.

The 9ths continued their winning run with a 9-3 victory against Welwyn Garden City and there was draws for the Praetorians and Centurions against Hampstead & Westminster (2-2) and Chelmsford (3-3).

In the ladies’ section the 2nds were unlucky to lose 1-0 in a close game away to Bedford but there was better news for the 3rds who had a convincing 5-1 against West Herts.

Jo Moxham (two), Vicky Fallan (two) and Sarah Mobbs all scored for the Tangerines.

Helen Anton’s goal for the Boadiceas gave them a 1-0 win against Leighton Buzzard.