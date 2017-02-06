St Albans ladies get 2017 off to a great start with Southgate win

Amie Hone in action for St Albans Hockey Club ladies. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON chris hobson

St Albans Hockey Club ladies had a terrific start to 2017 with a 2-0 win against Southgate.

St Albans ladies celebrate scoring against Southgate. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON St Albans ladies celebrate scoring against Southgate. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON

Amie Hone and Adel Sammonds got the goals that lifts the Tangerines into fifth in the Investec Women’s Conference East.

The 2nds drew 1-1 with Cambridge University at Oaklands, Victoria Trumpess getting the goal, while goals from Sarah Mobbs, Liz Cleverly and Libe Fadrique helped the 3rds to a 3-2 success over Letchworth.

The 4ths drew 2-2 with Stevenage following a brace from Charlotte More and the 5ths also had to settle for a point in a 0-0 draw with Chiltern.

Across in the men’s section, the firsts went goal-crazy, thumping Cambridge City 8-1.

David Williams got a hat-trick, Steve McManus two and Tariq Marcano, Mark Lowden and Matt Davey completed the scoring for the Tangerines.

The 3rds beat Hampstead & Westminster 4-0 with goals from Andrew Tyler (two), Jack Kelly and Scott App and the 6ths beat Welwyn Garden City 3-2 thanks to strikes from Andrew Bent, Fraser and Martin Jones.

The 8th and 9th teams both won, 4-1 and 3-1 against Cheshunt and West Herts respectively and there was also a 3-1 triumph for The Praetorians against Hampstead & Westminster Super Vets.