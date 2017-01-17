Advanced search

St Albans Athletic Club continue fine cross-country form in Bedfordshire

07:00 17 January 2017

Keira Stern on her way to third place in the Chiltern Cross Country League at Keysoe

Keira Stern on her way to third place in the Chiltern Cross Country League at Keysoe

Archant

St Albans Athletic Club had another stong showing at the latest round of the Chiltern Cross Country League in Keysoe, Bedfordshire.

Comment

The U11 boys’ team finished third on the day, leaving them just 23 points behind Chiltern Harriers overall with just one round to go.

Alex McDonald, Oscar Loveday and Pedro Gomez-Jones were the first scoring athletes.

The U11 girls were led home by debutant Hannah Read of Abbey Primary School in an impressive 12th place.

Keira Stern returned to racing after her bronze medal at the county championship with the same determination, finishing third and leading a team of nine in the U15 race to a similar third position.

Niamh Gallagher and another debutant, Eva Ilari, were the next scorers for the club.

The U15 boys were represented by Scott Brice, Jack Dickinson, Thomas Cooper and James Allison.

The U13 boys also came home third in the team competition, Robert Quigley leading them home with a fourth place individually.

It keeps things tight in the league standings overall with Milton Keynes just three points behind.

Sam Hicks, Tommy Wilson, Tom Gaunce, Alex Fine and Zachery Segal all had excellent races.

In the U13 girls’ race, Antonia Jubb still managed to finish 10th despite a plunge into the icy water of the equestrian centre’s water jump.

Oliver Davis finished 10th for the U17 men, Jed Lumb and Cameron Clark making up the Verulam School trio. The team lie fourth overall ahead of the final round.

The U17/20 ladies finished in third spot with Jess Laitner coming home 13th.

In the senior men’s race Jamie Abbiss and Ed Anders were the first scorers for the Striders team, with Anders setting a 10km PB on mud.

The club’s next fixture is the South of England Championships at Parliament Hill, Hampstead Heath, on January 28.

Keywords: Verulam School United Kingdom St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

French Chevalier honour for Redbourn resident

12:00 Andrea Pluck
Simon was

A keen volunteer with Down’s Syndrome has been honoured in a French ceremony for his achievements within the society of which he is a part.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

06:00 Matt Adams
St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

How Harpenden Asperger’s sufferer used Jedi mind tricks to cope with his condition

Yesterday, 17:00 Andrea Pluck
James enjoys music and art as a means of expressing himself.

An Asperger’s sufferer, who is keen to raise awareness and funds for an autism charity, has revealed how thinking like a Jedi Knight has helped him live with his condition.

Herts Ad Comment: You reap what you sow

Yesterday, 15:00
Herts Advertiser comment

There were many petty complaints made by a tiny cabal of neighbours as part of their relentless bid to close down The Brickyard cocktail bar in Verulam Road, St Albans.

Most read stories

George Michael’s quiet donation to St Albans Earthworks charity

File photo dated 13/07/85 of George Michael of Wham performing at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, as the pop superstar has died at the age of 53 from suspected heart failure. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Pub crowdfunding success near St Albans

The White Horse Kimpton support group.

Enhanced Thameslink timetable is ‘unworkable’ say railway experts - which could scupper St Albans rail freight plans

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: