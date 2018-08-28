St Albans Striders in the medals after Ricky Road Run

St Albans Striders' Paul Adams (003) and Mike Martin (178) at the Ricky Road Race. Archant

Ten St Albans Striders came away with medals after some excellent individual and team performances at Sunday’s Ricky Road Run.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the St Albans Striders' medalists at the Ricky Road Race. Some of the St Albans Striders' medalists at the Ricky Road Race.

The event, a 10 mile-race through Chorleywood & Rickmansworth, saw 25 Striders take part on total.

Paul Adams finished second in 55 minutes 39 seconds and he was joined by Mike Martin, Mark Kennedy and Steve Cockrell in the top-20.

Jenny Maddocks was the second female finisher and alongside Nicky Laitner and Fleur Harvey, that was enough to win the women’s county team standings ahead of team-mates Shanti Johnson, Laura Astley and Christine Pout in second.

Mark Kennedy, Nigel Aston, Errol Maginley and John Cooper also grabbed second in the men’s team competition.

St Albans Striders' Jenny Maddocks, Fleur Harvey and Nicky Laitner won the women's team competition at the Ricky Road Race. St Albans Striders' Jenny Maddocks, Fleur Harvey and Nicky Laitner won the women's team competition at the Ricky Road Race.

The first Cross Country Sunday League fixture took place with Phillip Evans and Jonathan Scott both in the top 10 men and Jen Conway and Wendy Walsh top 10 women, closely followed by Helen Cartlidge in 11th.