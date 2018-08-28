St Albans Striders continue cross-country assault in Milton Keynes

St Albans Striders' Jonathan Scott at Teardrop Lakes. Picture: BARRY CORNELIUS Archant

St Albans Striders continued their cross-country season alongside junior athletes from sister club St Albans AC by taking on 13 other clubs in the Chiltern League Division One.

St Albans Striders' Jen Conway at Teardrop Lakes. Picture: BARRY CORNELIUS St Albans Striders' Jen Conway at Teardrop Lakes. Picture: BARRY CORNELIUS

The race at Teardrop Lakes in Milton Keynes saw Jonathan Scott the first of 50 Striders to finish the 5.4 mile senior men’s race, in a time of 31 minutes 52 seconds for 27th overall.

He was followed by Will Bowran (32:21) in 34th place.

The women suffered from a heavy downpour at the start of their 3.3 mile race.

Jen Conway was the first Strider of 30 to finish in 20th place, clocking 22:36.

Wendy Walsh was 40th in 23:56 and Helen Cartlidge 47th in 24:25.

Elsewhere, Jack Brooks continued his marathon escapades by completing the Madison Marathon in Wisconsin in 4:57:18.

The race got underway with the temperature showing -4 degrees and was still below freezing at the finish.