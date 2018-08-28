Advanced search

St Albans Hockey Club on fire as they fire six more past Cambridge City

PUBLISHED: 17:24 08 October 2018

St Albans' George Scott. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Hot-shot St Albans made it three wins from three in East League Premier Division with a thumping 6-1 win at Cambridge City 2nds.

Only Bedford can match that and ironically it is the squad from the neighbouring county who visit Oaklands College on Saturday.

But the one area where they cannot live with the Tangerines is in their goalscoring.

Two each for George Scott and Hugo Christie against Cambridge plus singles for Matt Davey and Tom Hudson took Saints’ tally up to 18 in the three outings with just the one conceded.

Bedford in comparison have managed 11 goals with two against.

St Albans made nearly all of the running throughout in the Cambridge success, scoring four before the break, with goalkeeper Iain Fraser only being called on to make one save of note.

Skipper Matt Davey said: “It was great to see how clinical we can be in putting away some half chances”.

