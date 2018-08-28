Advanced search

Goals galore as both men and women keep St Albans’ Tangerine flag flying high

PUBLISHED: 18:30 25 October 2018

St Albans Hockey Club's Chloe Hobson. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

St Albans Hockey Club’s ladies got their second win of the season after a hard-fought 3-1 success at home to Southgate.

St Albans Hockey Club's men celebrate a goal. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHYSt Albans Hockey Club's men celebrate a goal. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

And if that wasn’t enough, the men continue to sweep all before them as they celebrated a 4-1 victory on the road at Norwich City.

The ladies started strong and dominated the first-half with a brilliant team performance.

Briony Anyon opened up the scoring with a brilliant reverse-stick goal after some great build up play and Caitlin Wales got the second, getting a great deflection in front of the Southgate goalkeeper.

The third was despatched by Natasha Humphris from a penalty corner.

Southgate came out hard in the second half, getting one back but the St Albans defence held strong and never looked like being breached again.

The player of the match went to Chloe Hobson for an immense performance in central defence, making some vital tackles at key moments in game.

The win lifts the Tangerines up to sixth in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference East and looking forward to a trip to Bedford on Saturday.

St Albans’ men though continue to look unstoppable.

Their 4-1 triumph in Norfolk came courtesy of two goals from Matt Davey and one each for Pete Cornell and Luke Kennedy and means they have won all five games they have played in East Hockey League Premier Division.

A sluggish start followed after the long journey but Saints still managed to gain a 2-1 lead at the break.

But although Norwich continued to play well in the second half, a third Tangerines goal followed when Kennedy pouncing on a Cornell rebound and having adjusted to the conditions, they added a fourth when man of the match Davey’s low drag flick went in off the inside of the post.

Up next are Saffron Walden who visit Oaklands at 3pm on Saturday.

However, the result of the day for St Albans came from the ladies sixth team who beat West Herts 6-1.

Melissa Pilkington hit a hat-trick while Maud van de Stadt-Gould bagged a brace and Madelijn Gould a single.

