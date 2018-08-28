St Albans cyclist called into Great Britain apprenticeship squad

Welwyn Wheelers' Ellen Bennett in action at the Assen Youth Cycling Tour. Archant

A schoolgirl from St Albans has been called up to the British Cycling Academy as an apprentice.

Ellen Bennett, who goes to Sandringham School, was at the induction camp for the new starters this weekend.

And the Welwyn Wheelers rider was delighted if a little shocked at her inclusion in the endurance squad.

She said: “I’m very happy but I was very surprised as I haven’t been racing for very long. It’s a bit of a family thing. My brother, sister, mum and dad all cycle.

“I only started when I was 12 and last year’s cross season was my first-ever nationals.”

“We have two training days a month and that lasts until June when there is a trial to see if you get onto the Olympic development programme.

“A lot of it will be the track but there are also road races.

“I’m hoping I can just keep on improving and doing well in the nationals.

“I’m really enjoying the road at the moment.”