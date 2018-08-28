FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw: The only way is Essex for St Albans City providing they can get past Taunton Town
PUBLISHED: 12:41 08 October 2018
Copyright - Leigh Page 2018
St Albans City will face a daunting trip to providing the see off the difficult challenge of Taunton Town.
Saturday’s 3-0 win over Corinthian Casuals in their second qualifying round replay set up Wednesday’s trip to the west country to play the Southern League Premier South Division team.
And the prize for either side is a trip to Essex and Vanarama National League South leaders Billericay Town.
Saints played the Blues on bank holiday Monday in August where the hosts fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.
That saw Ian Allinson make sweeping changes to his side and since then they have won all four league games played.
The ties will be played on Saturday, October 20.
FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw in full:
1.Cleethoropes Town or Guiseley v Stourbridge
2.Warrington Town v FC Halifax Town
3.Chorley v Barrow
4.Hartlepool United v Workington Town or Kidsgrove Athletic
5.AFC Fylde v Chesterfield
6.Southport v Ashton United
7.Blyth Spartans v York City
8.Harrogate Town v Wrexham
9.Dunston UTS v Gateshead
10.Stockport County v Altrincham
11.Marine v Salford City
12.Witton Albion v Solihull Moors
13.Alfreton Town v St Neots Town or Coalville Town
14.Woking v Welling United
15.Hitchin Town v Leatherhead or Hanwell Town
16.Chippenham Town or Hendon v Maidenhead United
17.Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town or Bristol Manor Farm
18.Hemel Hempstead Town v Oxford City
19.Weston-super-Mare v Bath City
20.Boreham Wood v Dagenham & Redbridge
21.Tiverton Town or Metropolitan Police v Havant & Waterlooville
22.Gloucester City or Dorking Wanderers v Bromley
23.Aldershot Town v Kettering Town
24.Torquay United v Winchester City
25.Billericay Town v Taunton Town or St Albans City
26.Eastleigh v Hampton & Richmond Borough
27.Wealdstone v Sutton United
28.Ebbsfleet United v Worthing
29.Maidstone United v Leyton Orient
30.Haringey Borough v Horsham or Poole Town
31.Barnet v Braintree Town
32.Concord Rangers v Dover Athletic