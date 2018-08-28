FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw: The only way is Essex for St Albans City providing they can get past Taunton Town

Celebrations all over the park as Ralston Gabriel puts the Saints into a 2-0 lead. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

St Albans City will face a daunting trip to providing the see off the difficult challenge of Taunton Town.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saturday’s 3-0 win over Corinthian Casuals in their second qualifying round replay set up Wednesday’s trip to the west country to play the Southern League Premier South Division team.

And the prize for either side is a trip to Essex and Vanarama National League South leaders Billericay Town.

Saints played the Blues on bank holiday Monday in August where the hosts fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

That saw Ian Allinson make sweeping changes to his side and since then they have won all four league games played.

The ties will be played on Saturday, October 20.

FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw in full:

1.Cleethoropes Town or Guiseley v Stourbridge

2.Warrington Town v FC Halifax Town

3.Chorley v Barrow

4.Hartlepool United v Workington Town or Kidsgrove Athletic

5.AFC Fylde v Chesterfield

6.Southport v Ashton United

7.Blyth Spartans v York City

8.Harrogate Town v Wrexham

9.Dunston UTS v Gateshead

10.Stockport County v Altrincham

11.Marine v Salford City

12.Witton Albion v Solihull Moors

13.Alfreton Town v St Neots Town or Coalville Town

14.Woking v Welling United

15.Hitchin Town v Leatherhead or Hanwell Town

16.Chippenham Town or Hendon v Maidenhead United

17.Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town or Bristol Manor Farm

18.Hemel Hempstead Town v Oxford City

19.Weston-super-Mare v Bath City

20.Boreham Wood v Dagenham & Redbridge

21.Tiverton Town or Metropolitan Police v Havant & Waterlooville

22.Gloucester City or Dorking Wanderers v Bromley

23.Aldershot Town v Kettering Town

24.Torquay United v Winchester City

25.Billericay Town v Taunton Town or St Albans City

26.Eastleigh v Hampton & Richmond Borough

27.Wealdstone v Sutton United

28.Ebbsfleet United v Worthing

29.Maidstone United v Leyton Orient

30.Haringey Borough v Horsham or Poole Town

31.Barnet v Braintree Town

32.Concord Rangers v Dover Athletic