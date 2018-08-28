Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans City run out of legs as tough week ends with Dulwich Hamlet taking the win

PUBLISHED: 21:37 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:37 03 November 2018

Lewis Knight went closest for St Albans City at Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Lewis Knight went closest for St Albans City at Dulwich Hamlet. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

A tough week ended with a 1-0 defeat for St Albans City at Dulwich Hamlet and manager Ian Allinson believes the efforts of his team may have finally caught up with his side.

It lacked the performance levels of the victories over Slough Town and Welling United and in the end Nyren Clunis’s first-half goal was enough to keep the three points in south London.

And the Saints boss pointed at sharpness being the thing lacking.

He said: “It’s been a tough week and where we expected three tough games, we got three tough games.

“We were under no illusions with Dulwich. They’ve probably be a little inconsistent but they’re only about four points behind.

“We know how tough this league is and if we’re not quite good enough on the day we’re going to suffer defeats like this.

“We had a lot of possession first half but everything was a bit too slow. We looked leggy.

“I don’t think we looked sharp until the three subs came on and then we looked like we might cause them problems.

“I can’t complain with the effort the lads have put in over the last eight days.”

The hosts provided no shocks for the City management team who have watched them three times this season and received a glowing report from Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson.

But if there was one frustration it was the lack of a point.

Allinson said: “We shouldn’t take too much away from Dulwich, they were better than us on the day.

“We put two tremendous performances in last week and on Tuesday and to be fair we haven’t been far off today.

“We just haven’t created the chances.

“There’s an inconsistency in terms of following three points with three points.

“The only thing we should have done is come away with a 0-0. That’s the disappointing thing.

“If we can’t win the game, then let’s make sure Dulwich don’t win either.

“We need to defend better than we did in the first half.”

The result remarkably leaves St Albans in fifth place after none of the sides in the top seven this morning were able to win.

Yet also as remarkably the home win means Dulwich Hamlet have closed the gap to Saints to just four points, while still being 11 places behind in 16th.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

College welcomes veterans to restaurant for St Albans Remembers

17:00 Franki Berry
Oaklands College's The Stables restaurant kitchen

War veterans have been invited to a Remembrance themed free lunch at a St Albans college.

St Albans ukelele group raises money for people with learning disabilities

09:00 Anne Suslak
The Ver Players ukelele group held a concert which raised money for Earthworks. Picture: Ver Players

A St Albans ukelele group raised more than £1,000 for charity with their annual concert.

Man jailed after targeting St Albans business

07:00 Nina Morgan
Hatfield police station and magistrates' court. Picture: Kevin Lines

A Stevenage man has been jailed after trying to get into a St Albans business with intent to steal.

Woman in her 60s injured in St Albans crash

Yesterday, 21:47 Anne Suslak
Sandpit Lane in St Albans was closed after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash in St Albans.

Most read stories

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Christmas coming early for commuters? Thameslink and Great Northern announce 200 extra services for December

A train for Govia Thameslink Railway, which has announced its December timetable.

St Albans restaurant in final of TV cooking competition with new healthy dish

The salmon dish launch event at St Albans' Chilli Bar and Restaurant, in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Left to right: Abdul Kashim, Mohammed Sheikh, Tarek Sheik. Picture: Abdul Kashim

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Musician cancels charity gig in Harpenden after argument over sound systems

Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide