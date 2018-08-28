St Albans City must keep feet on the ground despite stunning win over National South leaders Welling United

Ian Allinson praised St Albans City's defence as well as their attack against Welling. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

Ian Allinson says his next task is to keep a lid on the euphoria following St Albans City’s tremendous 2-0 victory over Welling United.

The Wings had gone into Tuesday night’s game on top of the National League South but despite proving they are worthy of their lofty position, they found Saints in imperious form throughout the team and goals from Khale Da Costa and David Moyo sealed their victory.

But even with City now up to fifth, the boss knows there is still a lot of football to be played this year.

He said: “I think they moved the ball very quickly and they’ve got pace all over the park and caused us a lot of problems in the first half but I’m immensely proud of how we defended as a back four and a five across the middle.

“We didn’t leave them any space to try and hurt us. Everything they got was either from a long shot or a set-piece.

“We took our chances although we could have made it look worse than it actually was but they’re a good side and we’ve had to dig really deep.

“But we’ve got to get the players feet back on the ground at training, work on some stuff, and get everyone fit.

“It’s a long hard season and there are a lot of good sides in this league.

“We know it’s going to be tough, it looks like being a hard winter, so we’ve just got to keep picking up points when we can.”

Injuries meant Allinson kept the same team from Saturday and the down side of the Welling success was the niggles continued with David Diedhiou, Khale Da Costa and Tom Bender all finishing the game with knocks.

And after such a complete team performance it would be shame if he had to change too much for the trip to Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.

But while Allinson was delighted with the overall effort of his squad, he did pick out one player for individual praise, goalkeeper Dean Snedker.

He said: “We had some words after the game against Slough because I felt some of his decision-making wasn’t to the level we require.

“But tonight he was immense and I felt he could have been the man of the match.

“We’ve relied on him a couple of times tonight and his handling was excellent and that makes a massive difference because people can go and defend.

“It just takes the pressure off.”