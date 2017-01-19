‘So much to build on’ for St Albans City ahead of Poole trip

Having the likes of Jamie Cureton makes St Albans City stronger says manager Ian Allinson. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Archant

Ian Allinson believes the second-half performance against Hemel Hempstead Town is enough to fill St Albans City with plenty of confidence ahead of Saturday’s trip to Poole Town.

The Dorset club are play-off rivals for the Saints, having risen to third in the Vanarama National League South.

But even though City have gone six games without a win, Allinson is looking forward to the clash.

He said: “You can’t lose the likes of Ryan Johnson, Dipo Akinyemi and Junior Morias, as well as having injuries to Scott Thomas and a suspension to Tom Bender and expect a small squad to come back.

“We were bringing in lads who haven’t had manay games. It was an opportunity for some to come in but it’s not fair on them in terms of fitness when they’ve not played the number of games as others. They’re playing catch up.

“But I feel now we’ve got a squad that will settle down for the rest of the year and one that I feel is stronger than the first half.

“[Poole] are on a good run of form but after that second half against Hemel we’ve got so much to build on.”