Sam Corcoran all set for a return to St Albans City

Sam Corcoran was back at Clarence Park prior to the victory over Welling United. Picture: BOB WALKLEY Robert Walkley

Sam Corcoran is all set to return to St Albans City but manager Ian Allinson has warned “it will be on my terms”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Corcoran left Clarence Park in the summer for close rivals Hemel Hempstead Town, a move that did not sit well with the Saints gaffer.

But after a tough six months at Vauxhall Road, the former City skipper had his contract cancelled last week and was in City colours in the warm-up prior to the victory over Welling United on Tuesday night.

And it seems as if the way is clear for the midfielder to return.

“We’ve spoke to Sam for the last three or four weeks,” revealed Allinson. “He’s been calling us to find out what the situation was. He signed off his deal with Hemel last week and I spoke to him before Saturday and since Saturday.

“There’s an opportunity there but as I’ve said to Sam, if he comes back, it will be on my terms.

“He decided to leave the club in the summer and he’s well aware how I feel about that. I made a statement at the beginning of the year that I didn’t think it would be right to bring someone back who didn’t want to be here but he’s been very apologetic in terms of he should never have left the club. He’s very apologetic in terms of he owes a few favours to people here and he wants to come back.

“I’ve said I will speak to him over the next few days. Nothing’s concrete. I felt it was right he came along and did some training [before Welling]. We’ll have a conversation before the weekend and see where it takes us.

“But certainly where we are at the moment, a Sam Corcoran in our squad would be good for us but it will be on my terms and the club’s terms and not Sam Corcoran’s terms.

“Hopefully we can get something done before next week but that will happen over the next few days.”