Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Delight for Allinson as St Albans City banish the frustrations of the last two weeks with Slough win

PUBLISHED: 22:13 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 22:13 27 October 2018

Clovis Kamdjo scored his first St Albans City goals against Slough Town. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Clovis Kamdjo scored his first St Albans City goals against Slough Town. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

Two goals form Clovis Kamdjo and one for David Moyo saw St Albans City come from behind to clinch a 3-2 National League South win over Slough Town.

It ended a frustrating two weeks for the Saints who have been without a game since the 2-0 loss to Bath City, a result that followed hot on the heels of their FA Cup exit at Taunton Town.

And a goal for the Rebels on 10 minutes did little to suggest things had got better.

But it led to a perfect response from City who got better and better as the match went on, a fact that delighted manager Ian Allinson.

He said: “It’s been a really frustrating two weeks since the Bath and Taunton defeats and I think the players were down after those games.

“The first week of training wasn’t good but they’ve picked up this week and it’s been good.

“I was disappointed with the goal we conceded. We started well enough but it came from our corner and I don’t think we doubled up enough to stop the lad from getting in a shot.

“But you go back to the games where we’ve conceded an early cheap goal and this time I was really pleased with the reaction.

“Once we got into it we started to cause them problems and if we hadn’t of got that goal just before half-time, I’d have been really disappointed.

“And it gave us that little bit of confidence to go and put the game to bed.

“I was just really pleased with the chances we created and felt that David Moyo led the line really well.

“We gave away a cheap goal and it got a little bit scary in those last few minutes but we managed to see the game out and get the three points.”

Kamdjo’s goals were his first for the club and Allinson believes there is still plenty more to come from the Barnet and York City man.

“I was pleased for Clovis,” said the City boss. “It’s taken him a while but the thing is he has had a year out and when he comes in we seem to have a two-week break.

“He can’t get any momentum going and he probably needs four or five games to get back to full match fitness so it’s great he got 90 minutes and it’s great he got two goals.

“It’s something we’ve worked on in training and I can’t ask for any more than that.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Updated: All M25 lanes reopened near St Albans after person trapped in car crash

16:46 Nick Gill
One person was trapped in a car after it overturned on the clockwise M25 carriageway between Junction 22 and Junction 23, and was freed by the fire service.

All lanes have reopened and traffic delays have eased after a car overturned on the M25 near St Albans this afternoon.

Lane blocked after car rolls on M25 near St Albans junction

13:42 Nick Gill
One lane of the M25 is blocked clockwise after a car rolled over near the St Albans junction this afternoon. Picture: Archant

One lane of the M25 is blocked clockwise after a car rolled over near the St Albans junction this afternoon.

Care home developer appealing against St Albans council’s decision to refuse planning permission

12:00 Fraser Whieldon
1 Sandridge Road, where Mr Patel had hoped to build a care home. Picture: Google.

The decision to block a care home development in St Albans will go before the Government.

Memorial erected for St Albans hospital which treated First World War patients

09:00 Anne Suslak
Highfield Park's old hospital building

Highfield Park in St Albans will be commemorating hospital workers who fought in the First World War thanks to a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Most read stories

Person dies after being hit by a train on St Albans City line

Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google.

Person hit by train on St Albans City line

A Govia Thameslink Railway train.

St Albans man wanted for threatening to kill

William Riley. Picture: Herts police

Grieving Welwyn parents fund raising in St Albans after their three-month old baby’s tragedy

Maisie Jane Totten. Picture: Simon Totten

St Albans bike shop owner warns others about fake bailiffs after nearly losing £2,400

Rock and Road Bikes owner Paul Williams is warning others about a bailiff fraud scam which preys on small businesses. Picture: NICK JOHNS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide