Delight for Allinson as St Albans City banish the frustrations of the last two weeks with Slough win

Clovis Kamdjo scored his first St Albans City goals against Slough Town. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

Two goals form Clovis Kamdjo and one for David Moyo saw St Albans City come from behind to clinch a 3-2 National League South win over Slough Town.

It ended a frustrating two weeks for the Saints who have been without a game since the 2-0 loss to Bath City, a result that followed hot on the heels of their FA Cup exit at Taunton Town.

And a goal for the Rebels on 10 minutes did little to suggest things had got better.

But it led to a perfect response from City who got better and better as the match went on, a fact that delighted manager Ian Allinson.

He said: “It’s been a really frustrating two weeks since the Bath and Taunton defeats and I think the players were down after those games.

“The first week of training wasn’t good but they’ve picked up this week and it’s been good.

“I was disappointed with the goal we conceded. We started well enough but it came from our corner and I don’t think we doubled up enough to stop the lad from getting in a shot.

“But you go back to the games where we’ve conceded an early cheap goal and this time I was really pleased with the reaction.

“Once we got into it we started to cause them problems and if we hadn’t of got that goal just before half-time, I’d have been really disappointed.

“And it gave us that little bit of confidence to go and put the game to bed.

“I was just really pleased with the chances we created and felt that David Moyo led the line really well.

“We gave away a cheap goal and it got a little bit scary in those last few minutes but we managed to see the game out and get the three points.”

Kamdjo’s goals were his first for the club and Allinson believes there is still plenty more to come from the Barnet and York City man.

“I was pleased for Clovis,” said the City boss. “It’s taken him a while but the thing is he has had a year out and when he comes in we seem to have a two-week break.

“He can’t get any momentum going and he probably needs four or five games to get back to full match fitness so it’s great he got 90 minutes and it’s great he got two goals.

“It’s something we’ve worked on in training and I can’t ask for any more than that.”