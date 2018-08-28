Sorry FA Cup saga rumbles on as St Albans City and Corinthian Casuals replay is switched to a neutral venue

The saga of the St Albans City & Corinthian Casuals FA Cup tie rumbles on. Picture: Jeremy Banks Photography Jeremy Banks Photography

The sorry saga surrounding the St Albans City and Corinthian Casuals FA Cup tie took another twist when it emerged that the replay will be played at a neutral venue.

The game will now be played at Imber Court, the home of Metropolitan Police on Saturday with a 3pm kick-off.

It is the latest drama to befall the second round qualifying clash.

Prior to Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw between the sides, it was expected that any replay required would be played on Saturday with original reports saying the kick-off would be 2pm to accommodate Corinthian’s floodlight problems.

However, in the immediate aftermath of the game it emerged that the game could be switched to the Sunday instead as Kingstonian, who groundshare with the Casuals, were scheduled to play Folkestone Invicta at King George’s Field in the Bostik League Premier Division.

What followed was a series of phone calls between both clubs and the FA with the final solution being the match would be played at the East Molesey home of the Bostik South Premier Division side.

St Albans secretary Tom Norman said: “The FA insisted the game would have to be played by the end of the weekend.

“But the Bostik League game for Kingstonian takes priority over any replay and because of the floodlight issues, they also said it would have to be played at a neutral venue.”

The original fixture had already been encased in drama with Whyteleafe, who had beaten Corinthian in a replay in the first qualifying round, thrown out of the competition for playing a suspended player.

It meant the match between Saints and the reinstated Casuals was delayed until an appeal from the Leafs was heard.