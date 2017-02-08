Advanced search

Gallery

Poole trip may have been ended in a loss but St Albans City taking plenty of positives into final play-off fight

12:15 08 February 2017

Louie Theophanous puts the ball in the back of the net, only for the referee to to blow for offside. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Louie Theophanous puts the ball in the back of the net, only for the referee to to blow for offside. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Archant

St Albans City’s long trip to Poole Town ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat but the manner of the performance was enough to give manager Ian Allinson plenty of hope for the rest of the year.

Comment

National South - Poole Town 1 St Albans City 0

0
1 / 10

The stats will say the loss took City’s recent run to just one win in eight – but that doesn’t begin to tell the story of the game.

Saints hit the woodwork, had a couple of shots cleared off the line and had a Louie Theophanous effort ruled out for offside.

But a quick goal on the break 21 minutes from time from Marvin Brooks gave the Dolphins what could be a vital goal in the National League South play-off chase.

It lifts Poole back into the top five, and above the Saints who drop to seventh, two points behind.

Saints’ disappointment was compounded by a straight red card for Ben Herd late on.

However, the City boss was looking at the positives and believes the club are in a perfect position to kick on.

He said: “The game’s done now, we’ve been beaten but there were so many positives to take from it which is a bonus. As we’ve said before we’re putting a new squad together and it’s working really well and some of the football we played was outstanding.

“We probably had more than a dozen chances and just didn’t hit the target and test the keeper.

“But that’s football. In every league you’re going to win games and you’re going to lose games. What we have to do is hold our nerve. We’ve got a long way to go and if you look at this stage last season we had to win 10 of them to stay in this league.

There’s no pressure on this changing room, there’s no pressure on me or on these players to get in the play-offs. The only thing we had to do was improve on last year and we’ve done that.

“But we’ve got 14 games to go, 42 points. We know what we’ve got to do. With that squad in there we can put a run together, like we did last year. That’s the challenge we’ve got.”

Allinson put Sam Corcoran straight into the starting line-up after his brief sojourn across the M1 to Hemel Hempstead Town and he was pleased with how the midfielder performed.

He said: “He hasn’t played much football and he’s got a lot to prove in terms of leaving the club in the summer but it was right to bring him back and I felt he made a really good contribution to the game.

“I felt him and David Noble already have a good understanding and moved the ball really well. We kept our forwards interested but we just didn’t test the keeper.”

The one blot was Herd’s dismissal which happened right in front of the dugouts.

And there was no doubt about how Allinson felt about it.

“The referee has deemed it was a red card for a challenge that I thought was never a sending off,” he said.

“There’s challenges all over the pitch and if you’re going to deem that a red card, then are some of the others red cards?

“There was a challenge on David Noble just before half-time that, because he doesn’t go down shouting and screaming and squealing like a baby, it doesn’t even get a yellow card.

“Their player goes down, rolls around and screams and yelps and the referee deems it is a poor challenge. For me it wasn’t a poor challenge and there you go. We’ll have to have a look at it and see if we can appeal.”

City will start the final third of the year with another trip to a fellow play-off rival when they go to Chelmsford City on Saturday.

Keywords: Sam Corcoran Ian Allinson Allinson Poole Town Chelmsford City

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Hertfordshire police now meet stop-and-search rules

12:57 Alex Lewis
Herts Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd

Police in Hertfordshire have tightened up on their use of potentially divisive stop-and search powers, an official inspection has found.

Fresh warning to motorists after more cars targeted by yobs throwing stones on A414

13:59 Anne Suslak
A rock smashed the window of a Jaguar on the A414.

Another car has had its windows smashed by yobs throwing stones across a stretch of the A414.

Is it time to take Radlett airfield site out of the Green Belt?

12:00 Madeleine Burton
Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign

The demand for new residential and high-quality office space could be met on the former Radlett Airfield if St Albans council removes the site’s Green Belt designation.

Cash and alcohol stolen in burglary at St Albans pub

11:55 Anne Suslak
Police would like to speak to these three people in connection with a burglary at The White Swan in St Albans.

CCTV images have been released of three people the police are seeking in connection with a burglary at a St Albans pub.

Most read stories

St Albans nightclub in running for most “tragic” venue

Inside Club Batchwood

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Cash and alcohol stolen in burglary at St Albans pub

Police would like to speak to these three people in connection with a burglary at The White Swan in St Albans.

St Albans Poundworld building sold for millions

Poundworld in St Albans

Gallery: Peppa Pig and PAW Patrol are coming to new Bunnings Warehouse store in St Albans

Kyran Bracken at the new Bunnings store in St Albans. Photo courtesy Twitter/@KyranBracken

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: