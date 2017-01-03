Advanced search

Gallery

New Year’s Day loss for St Albans City at Oxford City

16:02 03 January 2017

Shaun Lucien tries to drive the Saints forward

Shaun Lucien tries to drive the Saints forward

Archant

St Albans City fell to a third consecutive National League South loss with a 2-1 defeat at Oxford City on New Year’s Day.

Comment

Oxford City v St Albans City

0
1 / 7

It was a second time in two games that the Saints had suffered at the hands of Oxford who they were beaten 4-2 by on Boxing Day at Clarence Park.

Those results have seen Ian Allinson’s City drop to third in the table, with leaders Maidenhead United heading to Hertfordshire on Saturday.

Oxford took a sixth minute lead as Saints keeper James Russell saved a Stephane Ngamvoulou header from a corner, but Reece Fleet fired in the rebound.

Striker Jamie Cureton bagged his third goal in two games with a tidy finish after a long ball forward was not dealt with by the home defence to pull St Albans back level on 52 minutes.

However, before the hour mark Stephane Ngamvoulou tapped in to secure all three points for Oxford.

After the game boss Allinson said: “We maybe deserved a draw out of it, I don’t think we deserved to win.

“We huffed and puffed a lot, had a lot of possession, but some of our quality wasn’t good enough.

“When we got in some good areas it wasn’t very good in terms of the final pass or the final bit of quality.

“You want to go in to these games and not give anything away too quickly.

“You still want to be in the game after 20-25 minutes, but we weren’t and we have had to go and chase the game again and left ourselves a little but exposed at the back.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Collision between motorcycle and two cars in Harpenden prompts police appeal

Yesterday, 16:35 Madeleine Burton
Herts Police are seeking information following the collision (stock photo)

A motorcyclist remains in a critical condition following a collision in Harpenden just before Christmas.

St Albans secondary school named world class by Cambridge academic

Yesterday, 15:00 Madeleine Burton
Head Margaret Chapman with girls in the quality mark team

A top St Albans secondary school can call itself world class after being awarded a quality mark to demonstrate its pedigree.

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Yesterday, 12:00 Debbie White
Cormorant

The use of guns to take ‘pot shots’ and scare away cormorants near a fishing lake has upset people who enjoy watching such creatures in the wild.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

Yesterday, 06:00
St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Most read stories

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Cormorant

St Albans secondary school named world class by Cambridge academic

Head Margaret Chapman with girls in the quality mark team

Inquest opens following death of St Albans man on Christmas Day

Herts Coroner's Court has opened an inquest

Collision between motorcycle and two cars in Harpenden prompts police appeal

Herts Police are seeking information following the collision (stock photo)

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: