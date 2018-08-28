National South: No excuses for ‘poor’ St Albans City as boss considers changes after Bath defeat

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson admitted he may have to look at a changes to either personnel or formation or both after a poor 2-0 defeat at home to Bath City.

The loss follows their exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Taunton Town on Wednesday, which the boss called “horrendous”.

And with the side preparing for a two-week break, Allinson thinks now may the time to consider the options available to him.

The first of those options may be a tactical switch from a back three to a more traditional back four, something Saints adopted in the second half against the Romans.

He said: “Though we’ve created loads of chances and scored lots of goals by playing with a back three, which is what I wanted from day one, you’ve got to tak into consideration that sometimes you have to be a little bit more defensive minded.

“It is something we’ve got to look at but can we go 4-4-2 or 4-5-1 or do we stay with the three and leave two up front?

“We’ve just got to try and get balls to them and getting good crosses into the box.

“We have to work really hard for the goals we score but at the moment we’re conceding poor goals at poor times.

“And we can’t have two performances like we just have.”

Changes in the playing staff is another thing the Saints boss will consider.

He said: “We might need different personnel because one or two players looked stale.

“We’ve lost Richard Sho-Silva for the season with injury and Percy Kiangabeni is on four bookings now.

“We need to get back to basics because at the minute we’ve got too many players complicating our game.

“I think they’re trying hard but you can’t win a game of football on your own. You have to win as a team.

“And we’ve got a few individuals, who are good players, but they need to go and become a team member again.”

The defeat to Bath came courtesy of two first-half goals, the first of which arrived on nine minutes and started the rot.

Allinson said: “The first goal has knocked a bit of stuffing out of us and we never really recovered after that.

“I was disappointed with the two goals though because they have travelled a long way after we gave possession away high up the pitch.

“It’s an uphill struggle after that and it’s something that seems to be happening week in and week out.

“So we changed the shape slightly and we had a bit more penetration after that.

“We condensed the game more, but I just felt our passing was slow.

“We got into some really good positions but our crossing was poor.

“Overall, it’s just been a really poor week.

“We’ve now got two weeks off and we’ve got to go away and work really hard on everything to get us back to where we were two weeks ago.

“We can make as many excuses as we like but we just haven’t been good enough over the last two games.”