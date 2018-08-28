Advanced search

National South: Dulwich Hamlet 1 St Albans City 0 - player ratings

PUBLISHED: 17:01 03 November 2018

St Albans City travelled to Imperial Fields to take on Dulwich Hamlet in the Vanarama National South.

Archant

St Albans City’s rise up the Vanarama National League South stumbled with a 1-0 defeat at Dulwich Hamlet’s temporary home of Tooting & Mitcham United but were there some who stood out more than others? Read how Herts Advertiser’s NEIL METCALFE rated the players at Imperial Fields.

St Albans City:

Dean Snedker: 7 – What he had to do he did well. Made some good stops and claimed the ball when he needed to. No chance with the goal.

Ben Herd: 7 – Will be black and blue tomorrow after being bumped and kicked a few times but that was because he was putting his body on the line. Some big blocks.

Tom Bender: 7 – Rarely put into problems and got City out of a few sticky situations at times.

David Noble: 6 – Played as the deeper of the midfield three which meant he couldn’t control the tempo as much. Did a competent job though.

Lewis Knight: 7 – Wanted more assertiveness from him against Welling and he did it here. Always wanting to win the ball and another who made some big blocks.

David Diedhiou: 6 – Got a telling off from the boss for going after a ball when he should have stayed at home but was rarely absent from his defensive duties after that.

Ben Wyatt: 6 – Celebrated his new contract with another solid performance. One big tackle to stop Clunis in the first half and was a willing runner to get forward after the break.

Solomon Sambou: 6 – Would have liked to see him get forward a bit more to help his forwards. One good shot in the first-half proved what could happen.

Khale Da Costa: 6 – Was moved up front to partner Moyo in the second half. Still a tough afternoon though against the imposing Dulwich centre-halve.

David Moyo: 6 – Difficult day for him. Was left very isolated up front first-half and even when he did win it or hold it up, support was a long way behind him. Given a partner second half.

Clovis Kamdjo: 8 – Just getting better and better as his fitness returns. A calm presence in the middle of the park, he added urgency when needed. A commanding performance.

Substitutes:

66’ Sam Merson (6) on for David Noble.

66’ Jason Banton (6) on for Ben Herd.

78’ Zane Banton (n/a) on for David Moyo.

