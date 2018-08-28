National South: Dulwich Hamlet 1 St Albans City 0 - player ratings
PUBLISHED: 17:01 03 November 2018
Archant
St Albans City’s rise up the Vanarama National League South stumbled with a 1-0 defeat at Dulwich Hamlet’s temporary home of Tooting & Mitcham United but were there some who stood out more than others? Read how Herts Advertiser’s NEIL METCALFE rated the players at Imperial Fields.
St Albans City:
Dean Snedker: 7 – What he had to do he did well. Made some good stops and claimed the ball when he needed to. No chance with the goal.
Ben Herd: 7 – Will be black and blue tomorrow after being bumped and kicked a few times but that was because he was putting his body on the line. Some big blocks.
Tom Bender: 7 – Rarely put into problems and got City out of a few sticky situations at times.
David Noble: 6 – Played as the deeper of the midfield three which meant he couldn’t control the tempo as much. Did a competent job though.
Lewis Knight: 7 – Wanted more assertiveness from him against Welling and he did it here. Always wanting to win the ball and another who made some big blocks.
David Diedhiou: 6 – Got a telling off from the boss for going after a ball when he should have stayed at home but was rarely absent from his defensive duties after that.
Ben Wyatt: 6 – Celebrated his new contract with another solid performance. One big tackle to stop Clunis in the first half and was a willing runner to get forward after the break.
Solomon Sambou: 6 – Would have liked to see him get forward a bit more to help his forwards. One good shot in the first-half proved what could happen.
Khale Da Costa: 6 – Was moved up front to partner Moyo in the second half. Still a tough afternoon though against the imposing Dulwich centre-halve.
David Moyo: 6 – Difficult day for him. Was left very isolated up front first-half and even when he did win it or hold it up, support was a long way behind him. Given a partner second half.
Clovis Kamdjo: 8 – Just getting better and better as his fitness returns. A calm presence in the middle of the park, he added urgency when needed. A commanding performance.
Substitutes:
66’ Sam Merson (6) on for David Noble.
66’ Jason Banton (6) on for Ben Herd.
78’ Zane Banton (n/a) on for David Moyo.