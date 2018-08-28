Advanced search

National South: St Albans City 0 Bath City 2 - player ratings

PUBLISHED: 17:04 13 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:04 13 October 2018

St Albans City battled it out with Bath City at Clarence Park in the National League South on non-league day 2018.

After St Albans City’s “horrendous” exit from the FA Cup in Taunton, the least fans and manager Ian Allinson expected was a reaction at home to Bath City. But did they get it and was it good or bad? Read how Herts Advertiser’s Neil Metcalfe rated the players on non-league day.

St Albans City:

Dean Snedker: 6 – Got a hand to the second but wasn’t helped by the personnel in front of him the rest of the time.

Khale Da Costa: 6 – Started brightly and caused some problems from attacking positions. Needs to work on his defending though, admittedly not what he was originally brought to the club for.

Tom Bender: 7 – Won most things in the air that came near him and was City’s best defender by far.

Percy Kiangebeni: 5 – Game summed up early when a good tackle won him the ball but then he instantly gave it away. Needs to grab a game by the scruff of the neck sometimes.

Lewis Knight: 5 – A difficult afternoon for the youngster who looked shaky early on and only recovered ever so slightly as the match wore on.

David Diedhiou: 6 – Wasn’t his usual commanding self although Bath were content to play in front of him and deliver from deep.

Ben Wyatt: 7 – Always a liverwire on the left flank and this was no exception. Looked dangerous when he got the ball in deep positions but St Albans didn’t give him the ball often enough.

Solomon Sambou: 7 – One of his best showings of the season and when you wanted him to deliver a positive reaction to being left on the bench for the last two games, he gave it. City’s best player.

Ralston Gabriel: 6 – Strikers shouldn’t just be judged on goals scored and he worked so hard in holding the ball up. The problem was more often than not he only got it with his back to goal and was never given a chance to add to his tally.

Sam Merson: 5 – Another game which passed him. Never given a clear sight of goal and despite his running, never got too many opportunities with the ball at his feet.

Clovis Kamdjo: 6 – Another one who never took the game by the scruff of the neck in the first half but was much brighter after the break, maybe helped by the formation change.

Substitutes:

56’ Ben Herd (6) on for Sam Merson.

65’ David Moyo (6) on for Ralston Gabriel.

74’ Zane Banton (n/a) on for Ben Wyatt.

