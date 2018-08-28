Advanced search

Tactical switch giving Khale Da Costa among other the chance to shine for St Albans City

PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 October 2018

St Albans City's Khale Da Costa is enjoying a new lease of life after a tactical tweak. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

St Albans City's Khale Da Costa is enjoying a new lease of life after a tactical tweak. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

A subtle formation tweak is helping shine a spotlight on specific players according to manager Ian Allinson.

The games against Slough Town and Welling United saw Saints switch from a back three and two up front to go with a fluid 4-5-1 system.

And both games saw Khale Da Costa and David Moyo, as well as Clovis Kamdjo, play starring roles.

Allinson said: “Changing the formation has given Khale a bit more freedom and playing Ben Wyatt down the left gives us a good balance and David Moyo has been brilliant in leading the line.

“But at times I don’t want it to be just one up front, I want it to be a three because we’ve got the pace to go and hurt teams.”

Both Da Costa and Moyo scored against Welling, with Da Costa in particular making up for a similar miss on Saturday when one-on-one.

Allinson said: “That’s what Khale has got in him. He’s got blistering pace and when he does go through there aren’t many teams who will catch him.

“It’s just whether he has the composure to finish and tonight he was probably coming from a better angle than he was on Saturday but he finished it really well.

“It gave us a lead that we needed and helped us settle down.”

